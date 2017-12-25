Christmas Day Weather Prospects

Christmas Day, according to Met Éireann, will be cold and mostly cloudy for a time, with further outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, before it eventually clears eastwards in the evening. It will be drier and brighter in the west, with some scattered showers. Some of the showers will turn heavy and there's a risk of hail and thunder too, especially later in the day There's a risk too of some sleet showers further west too, over higher ground. Cold; with afternoon temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes, backing southwest to west later.



Tonight

Christmas night will bring a mix of clear spells and some scattered showers, some heavy and of hail and of thunder too for a time. There's a risk too of some sleet or snow showers over higher ground. Winds will be light to moderate west to northwesterly. Cold; with lowest temperatures of -1 to 2 degrees; with some frost and ice forming.



Tomorrow

Tomorrow, St. Stephen's day, will be cold and bright with sunshine and a good lot of dry weather. There'll just be some scattered showers around too though; especially in northern parts and some will be heavy and wintry. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Winds will be mostly light to moderate west to northwesterly; but will increase moderate to fresh northwesterly in the afternoon.