Status Yellow Weather Warning for Christmas Day in Donegal

There's a status yellow rainfall warning for Donegal for tonight and Christmas Day.

Met Éireann say that further rainfall iv likely to lead to accummulations of 25 to 35mm. They warn that rain is likely to become persistent and heavy throughout Christmas Day tomorrow.

The warning is valid for Donegal, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The warning was issued at 6pm tonight and is valid until Monday 25 December 2017 at 6pm.