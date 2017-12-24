Happy Christmas from all at the Donegal Democrat

Latest reports (6pm) track Santa over the Persian Gulf. In the next few hours all the boys and girls will be heading to bed and the excitement is hard to bear; Santa is on his way and the mild weather is going to make sure he's going to make it here in great time.

So, as most of us wind down and prepare for a great day tomorrow, it's time for all here at the Democrat to thank all our readers and advertisers for their support and loyalty and wish you a very Happy Christmas.

Look out for your neighbours and if you live near or know an elderly person in your street or area, make sure they are ok tonight and tomorrow.

Above all else, stay safe and sound and have a great Christmas.