Slim chance of a white Christmas

The odds of a White Christmas have melted away as temperatures are expected to be ‘unseasonably mild’ on the big day.

BoyleSports have pushed out the odds of snow on Christmas Day at Dublin airport to 13/2 from 3/1. Following the cold spell a couple of weeks ago, the odds for snow on Christmas Day were slashed from 5/1 to 3/1 as optimistic punters lumped on the chance to back a possible White Christmas, however, as the mild weather continues the odds are now at an all-time high.

No Snow on Christmas Day is now red hot at 1/14, having shortened in from 1/5.