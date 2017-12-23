Wonderful effort by Loreto Letterkenny student council for St Colmcille's Hostel

The Student Council of Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny have raised €1701.34 in just over a week for St Colmcille's Hostel of Sallaghgraine.

They ran a very successful draw and bake sale to raise the money. They would like to thank everyone who supported their bake sale and draw it was much appreciated.

They would also like to thank Eddie Crawford of Glenswilly GAA who allowed them to sell tickets at their weekly Bingo and Annual Underage Presentation Night and also Simpsons Supermarket of Glencar who also let them sell tickets, Andies Superstore of Stranolar who sponsored a lovely hamper, Patrick Gildea's Hairdressing for their voucher, Patrick Tinney who sponsored a Shop LK voucher and Tinney's Coal & Oil in conjunction with CPL Fuels who sponsored a tonne of Supertherm Smokeless fuel. All sponsorship greatly appreciated.