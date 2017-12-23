Today's weather in Donegal

A rather cloudy day with a few patches of drizzle. More persistent rain will develop in the west later in the afternoon. Mild and breezy, with highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty, southwest wind, which will become strong along the west coast this afternoon.

Staying breezy and cloudy tonight, with further outbreaks of rain and some patches of mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty, southwest winds.

Tomorrow, Sunday will be another cloudy day with a band of rain spreading from the northwest during the morning. The rain will be heavy and persistent in places, especially across the north and west of the province. It will be a mild but windy day, with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty, southwest winds.