Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, December 23rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Moran, Doonan, Donegal Town

- Tony O’ Shea, Castleogeary, Inver

- Vincent Gallagher, Charlie Bennett Drive and formerly of Ard Connell, Ardara

- Sheila Bonner, Meenmore, Dungloe

- Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann, Buncrana

- Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey

- Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

- Jamsie Monaghan, Lough Derg, Pettigo

- Maura Headfort, Headfort Park, Kells, Co. Meath and late of Mountcharles

- Dan Sweeney, Legland, Drumkeen

- Ethel Duncan, Dornoch Farm, Drumaweir, Moville

John Moran, Doonan, Donegal Town

John Moran, Doonan, Donegal Town. Removal from the party home on Saturday at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killymard for 11am funeral mass with burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha's graveyard, Clar. House strictly private family and friends only please.

Tony O’ Shea, Castleogeary, Inver

Tony O’ Shea, Castleogeary, Inver. Remains reposing at his late residence, removal from there on Sunday morning going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11:30am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Vincent Gallagher, Charlie Bennett Drive and formerly of Ard Connell, Ardara

The death has taken place of Vincent Gallagher, Charlie Bennett Drive and formerly of Ard Connell, Ardara.

His remains are reposing at his residence at Charlie Bennett Drive. Funeral from there on Saturday at 12.30pm going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Sheila Bonner, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Sheila Bonner, Meenmore, Dungloe

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 23rd at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery

Family time 11pm until 10am and private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Hospital c/o any family member of Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann, Buncrana.

Funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill on Saturday Morning, December 23rd at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the High Support Unit, St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany.

Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey

The death has occurred of Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey.

Remains leaving the family home at 10.30am on Saturday for 11am funeral mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private this Saturday morning for family please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent. De Paul care of any family member or Martin Gallagher funeral directors, Laghey.

Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary today from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to the Methodist Church, Ballintra for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm at the Methodist Church, Ballintra with service of interment in St.Anne’s Church Graveyard, Ballyshannon.

Jamsie Monaghan, Lough Derg, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Jamsie Monaghan, Lough Derg, Pettigo.

Removal from his residence on Sunday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. House private please on Sunday morning.

Maura Murtagh née Canney, Headfort, Headfort Park, Kells, Co. Meath and late of Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Maura Murtagh née Canney, Headfort Park, Kells and late of Mountcharles.

Removal to St. Colmcille's Church, Kells for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, December 23rd, followed by burial in St. Colmcille's Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Dan Sweeney, Legland, Drumkeen

The death has occurred at Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Dan Sweeney, Legland, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at his daughter Katie and son in law Eamon O’Donnell’s residence at Stralongford, Drumkeen.

Funeral Mass on Sunday December 24th at 11.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards to the local cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Ethel Duncan, Dornoch Farm, Drumaweir, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ethel Duncan, Dornoch Farm, Drumaweir, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time today, Saturday December 23rd from 2pm to 4pm.

Removal from there on Sunday December 24th at 1.30pm for Funeral Service in the St Finians church, Greencastle at 2pm.

Followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

