WEATHER WATCH
The weather in Donegal - Friday, December 22nd
Mist and dense fog this morning. Overall it will be a dull and overcast day with patches of light drizzle. Relatively mild for the time of year, highs of 10 or 11 degrees with a light westerly breeze.
Mostly dry overnight with thick cloud, mist
Tomorrow will be another cloudy day in most places, though it will be largely dry and a few bright spells too. There will be outbreaks of rain along the west coast later in the day. Temperatures will reach 11 or 12 degrees with a moderate to
