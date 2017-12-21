DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 21st
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey
- Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann, Buncrana
- Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights
- Margaret Shadwick late of Dublin and formerly of Bridge House,
- Michael Heffernan, Meadow Vale, Charleville, Cork and Killybegs
- Berna Hurley, née Quigley, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Malin Head
- Phonsie McCorriskin, Main Street, Newtowncunningham
- Annie McLaughlin, Ballinahone, Fahan
-Gráinne MhicGéidigh, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair
-Margaret (Peggy) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town
Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey
The death has occurred of Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey
Reposing at his residence today from 12 noon until
Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann, Buncrana
The death has occurred
Reposing at St. Colmcille's Village Chapel today, Thursday, December 21st, from
Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights
The death has occurred of Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights.
Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 5 o'clock with removal at 6,30 to the Methodist Church, Balintra
Funeral service on Saturday at 2 o'clock in Balintra with service of internment in St.Anne's Church Graveyard, Ballyshannon.
All welcome to call
All
Margaret Shadwick late of Dublin and formerly of Bridge House, Gleneely
The death has taken place of Margaret Shadwick, late of Dublin and formerly of Bridge House,
Funeral from her home on Friday, December 22nd at 10.15am for
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimers Association care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral director.
Michael Heffernan, Meadow Vale, Charleville, Cork and Killybegs
The death has occurred of Michael Heffernan, formerly of Meadow Vale, Charleville, Cork
Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral
Berna Hurley, née Quigley, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Malin Head
The death has taken place of Berna Hurley née Quigley formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Malin Head.
Remains
All enquires to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01-4926925.
Phonsie McCorriskin, Main Street, Newtowncunningham
The death has occurred of Phonsie Mc Corriskin, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.
Remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral from there on Friday, December 22nd at 10.30 am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11.00
Interment
Family time from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Mary’s Meals c/o any family member.
Annie McLaughlin, Ballinahone, Fahan
The death has occurred of Annie McLaughlin, Ballinahone, Fahan.
Remains
Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for
Gráinne MhicGéidigh, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair
The death has taken place of Gráinne Mhic Géidigh, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair.
Her remains will repose at her late residence from
Removal from there on Friday, December 22nd at 10.30am for
House private from
Rosary both nights at
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny, care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Gweedore.
Margaret (Peggy) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town
The death has occurred
Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Mary Thomas Birchill, Clar, Donegal town from
