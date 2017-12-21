Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 21st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey

The death has occurred of Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey

Reposing at his residence today from 12 noon until 10pm and again tomorrow, Friday, from 12 noon until 10pm . Removal from the family home at 10.30am on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, Co. Donegal followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on Saturday morning for family please . Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann.

Reposing at St. Colmcille's Village Chapel today, Thursday, December 21st, from 5pm to 9pm and again tomorrow, Friday, December 22nd, from 12 noon until removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, December 23rd, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the High Support Unit, St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany.

Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights

The death has occurred of Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights.

Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 5 o'clock with removal at 6,30 to the Methodist Church, Balintra for 7 o'clock.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2 o'clock in Balintra with service of internment in St.Anne's Church Graveyard, Ballyshannon.

All welcome to call to the family home, 34 Erne Dale Heights, on Friday.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Director, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819

Margaret Shadwick late of Dublin and formerly of Bridge House, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Margaret Shadwick, late of Dublin and formerly of Bridge House, Gleneeley .

Funeral from her home on Friday, December 22nd at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 4.30pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimers Association care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral director.

Michael Heffernan, Meadow Vale, Charleville, Cork and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Michael Heffernan, formerly of Meadow Vale, Charleville, Cork and Killybegs.



Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moy Cemetery.

Berna Hurley, née Quigley, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Malin Head

The death has taken place of Berna Hurley née Quigley formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Malin Head.

Remains reposing on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm at her family home. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

All enquires to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01-4926925.

Phonsie McCorriskin, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Phonsie Mc Corriskin, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, December 22nd at 10.30 am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11.00 am . requiem mass.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Mary’s Meals c/o any family member.

Annie McLaughlin, Ballinahone, Fahan

The death has occurred of Annie McLaughlin, Ballinahone, Fahan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Gráinne MhicGéidigh, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Gráinne Mhic Géidigh, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 2pm on Wednesday, December 20th.

Removal from there on Friday, December 22nd at 10.30am for 11am funeral mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny, care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Gweedore.

Margaret (Peggy) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Mary Thomas Birchill, Clar, Donegal town from 1pm until 10pm on both Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am via her late residence in Marian Villas for Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killymard at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clar Graveyard. House private on Friday morning please .

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.