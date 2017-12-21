NEWS
Young Donegal musician about to achieve ambition of a lifetime
A young Donegal man is about to achieve the ambition of a lifetime when he takes up an offer to study at
Connor Wilson Crumlish from Moville has secured a scholarship for the Berklee College of Music in Boston, America.
Founded by Lawrence Berk in 1945, it was the first US school to teach the popular music of the time, jazz. In the 1960s, it
Berklee's mission is to educate, train and develop students to excel in music as a career.
The 24-year-old is understandably excited at the prospect of heading Stateside in January.
"I start my two-year scholarship on January 10th and I'm really looking forward to it," Connor says.
"The plan then is to set up a band and get touring," the talented guitar player adds.
While Connor has an array of interests, music has always been top of the list.
He acquired his first instrument, a
guitar. Connor followed up with three guitar lessons and was deemed to be proficient and comfortable with his Fender Squire
Guitar.
During his secondary school days in Moville, Connor learned through guitar magazines, DVD’s and listening to
"Music has always been such an important part of my life and I feel
so lucky to have secured a scholarship to Berklee," he says.
During a family holiday to California, they made a surprise visit to the
string.
This certainly proved a fruitful investment as eight years later he's still playing it.
In his final exam, however, he still managed to obtain an A grade - a superb achievement, given the circumstances.
When secondary studies were progressing Connor visited the iconic Marshall factory at Bletchley in Milton Keynes in the UK.
"The team at Marshall were extremely kind and introduced me to the Marshall founder,
To this day Connor is afforded continued kindness from Marshall UK. After he completed his secondary studies he went on to study Science in Dublin - he went to NUI Maynooth to
in pharmaceutical and biomedical chemistry - before moving to study jazz music at Newpark Music Centre, Blackrock, Dublin. Connor achieved his Diploma at Newpark in 2016.
"Through all my schooling, I never lost sight of my ambition and would have sacrificed so much to achieve the opportunity I've
secured," he says.
Connor lists Gary Moore, Rory Gallagher, BB King as his biggest influences, with AC/DC, Guns n Roses
"I'm looking forward to a nice Christmas at home with the family before I head off. I'm still getting some of the last-minute
scholarship, so it's meant I have plenty of time to get things
Connor's fascinating musical journey continues.
