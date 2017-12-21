Approval for massive planning application for 3,500 homes close to border with Donegal



A massive planning application for up to 3,500 homes close to the border with Donegal has been given the green light in Derry.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee have approved outline planning permission for the development close to Buncrana road, the main route between Derry and Letterkenny.

The site between Whitehouse Road and Coshquin in Derry, close to the Donegal village of Bridgend, is for residential development that would include a mix of housing and local community facilities.

The proposed development plan also includes access roads, cycle and pedestrian routes, open spaces, a church, primary school, retail provision, crèche and day care facilities and a spine road network and associated infrastructural works.

Members of the Planning Committee were informed at the meeting that the development plans are made up of a number of elements including the housing development where the entire zoning could accommodate up to 3,500 mixed housing homes. Phase 1will accommodate up to 1,650 homes and Phase 2 will accommodate up to 1,850 homes.