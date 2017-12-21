Tributes paid to the late Albert Kyles, Killybegs

There has been shock in Killybegs and further afield at the death of well-known local man Albert Kyles.

Albert, who died unexpectedly at Dublin’s Mater Hospital, was well-known in Killybegs around the county for the fish sales business he ran.

Originally from Killybegs, he was from a family of seven brothers. He was also well-known in Letterkenny having run a fish stall in the Oldtown Road area of the town for many years.

He was also known through judo in the country through his success as a judo competitor and coach.

A founder member of the Killybegs judo club he went on to establish a club in Kilclooney. A black belt and second Dan, he was the founder of the Kilclooney Judo Club, a former member of the Downstrands Judo Club in Killybegs, and a member of the Donegal Judo committee when it existed. A respected judoka both locally and nationally, he hosted many tournaments and trained all over the country.

His remains returned to his home at Meentullynagarn, Killybegs on Monday evening. There was a large turnout at his wake throughout Tuesday.

Albert was also known as a keen motorcyclist and a cavalcade of around 20 motorcyclists accompanied the cortege as it set off.

Removal took place from his home on Wednesday to the Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan.

Local Killybegs councillor Niamh Kennedy said Albert was very well known.

“He wa s a real gentleman and was very good with young people through his judo coaching,” she said. “He was well-known throughout the county through his business and he will be sadly missed by family and friends.”