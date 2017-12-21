OBITUARY
Tributes paid to the late Albert Kyles, Killybegs
Albert, who died unexpectedly at Dublin’s Mater Hospital, was well-known in Killybegs around the county for the fish sales business he ran.
Originally from Killybegs, he was from a family of seven brothers. He was also well-known in Letterkenny having run a fish stall in the Oldtown Road area of the town for many years.
He was also known through judo in the country through his success as a judo competitor and coach.
A founder member of the Killybegs judo club he went on to establish a club in Kilclooney. A black belt and second Dan, he was the founder of the Kilclooney Judo Club, a former member of the Downstrands Judo Club in Killybegs, and a member of the Donegal Judo committee when it existed. A respected judoka both locally and nationally, he hosted many tournaments and trained all over the country.
His remains returned to his home at Meentullynagarn, Killybegs on Monday evening. There was a large turnout at his wake throughout Tuesday.
