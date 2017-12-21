News
Fears that election reforms will hit Donegal independents
A shake-up which is on the cards for the next council elections has been described as an attempt to limit the representation of independents on the county council.
The review of the makeup of county councils around the country could see the number of electoral areas increased and the number of
The government has established two committees to review and make recommendations on local electoral areas.
Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan has asked the committees to make recommendations that ensure no electoral area has fewer than five
Donegal has five municipal districts each comprising of one electoral area.
There are 37
Letterkenny is the biggest electoral area with ten
Donegal, Glenties, Stranolar all have six each.
But the possible reduction of the number of
Larger electoral areas which elect nine or ten
Ten of Donegal’s 37
The ten-seat Letterkenny municipal district has four independent
Independent
“Statistically in a bigger seat constituency you do have a slight advantage as an independent and independents are at a disadvantage in smaller constituencies,” he said.
“I definitely agree that that is the motivation behind it. But I don’t think it will deliver what the government hopes it will.
“I think they underestimate the strength of the connection that independent
“I don't think it will deliver the results they are hoping for because the independent brand is stronger and more ingrained in the communities
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on