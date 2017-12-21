Donegal pensioner struck by car

Gardaí say a pensioner who was struck by a car in Letterkenny last night was not seriously injured.



The man was struck by a car at Castle Street, between 7.55pm and 8.10pm.



He was crossing the road when he was struck by a car.



A spokesman at Letterkenny Garda station said the man was taken to Letterkenny University hospital but he wasn't seriously injured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Letterkenny Garda station on 074 91 67100.