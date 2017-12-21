Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, December 21st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Mavis Stewart, Woodhill, Sessiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy and formerly of County Armagh

The death has taken place of Mavis Stewart, Woodhill, Sessiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Portadown, County Armagh.

There will be no wake.

Funeral service on Thursday, December 21st in St. John’s church, Ballymore, Dunfanaghy at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Margaret Shadwick late of Dublin and formerly of Bridge House ,Gleneely

The death has taken place of Margaret Shadwick, late of Dublin and formerly of Bridge House, Gleneeley .

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home at Tooban Burnfoot this evening, Tuesday, December 19th at 9pm going to Bridge House, Gleneeley .

Family time from 11.00 p.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Funeral from her home on Friday, December 22nd at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 4.30pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimers Association care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral director.

Michael Heffernan, Meadow Vale, Charleville, Cork and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Michael Heffernan, formerly of Meadow Vale, Charleville, Cork and Killybegs.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Thursday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St Mary's Church, Moy, Co Clare. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moy Cemetery.

Berna Hurley, née Quigley, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Malin Head

The death has taken place of Berna Hurley née Quigley formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Malin Head.

Remains reposing on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm at her family home. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

All enquires to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01-4926925.

Phonsie McCorriskin, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Phonsie Mc Corriskin, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, December 22nd at 10.30 am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11.00 am . requiem mass.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Mary’s Meals c/o any family member.

Sadie Gill, The Point, Ballinakellog, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Sadie Gill, The Point, Ballinakellog, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Requiem Mass today, Thursday, December 21st at 11am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Strictly private please .

Annie McLaughlin, Ballinahone, Fahan

The death has occurred of Annie McLaughlin, Ballinahone, Fahan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Gráinne MhicGéidigh, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Gráinne Mhic Géidigh, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 2pm on Wednesday, December 20th.

Removal from there on Friday, December 22nd at 10.30am for 11am funeral mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny, care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Gweedore.

Margaret (Peggy) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town.



Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Mary Thomas Birchill, Clar, Donegal town from 1pm until 10pm on both Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am via her late residence in Marian Villas for Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killymard at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clar Graveyard. House private on Friday morning please .

