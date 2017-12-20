NEWS
Mary MacCarthy retires as manager of Killybegs Credit Union
Thomas McGuinness making a presentation to Mary MacCarthy, along with Anne Marie Burke, Secretary.
Mary MacCarthy, who retired as manager of Killybegs Credit Union in November, after serving in the position for 16 years, was the recipient of a presentation at the annual Christmas Party of the Ballyshannon and Killybegs (BK)
The presentation was made by Board Chairman, Thomas McGuinness, and Anne Marie Burke (Secretary).
Ballyshannon celebrated 50 years in 2012 and Killybegs Branch has just reached its 50th year in November 2017, started in the Boatyard by BIM Area Officer, Michael Mitchell.
"We also offer the most competitive interest rates on the market. We aim to provide affordable financial assistance to our members, 'Helping you, helping your community'.
