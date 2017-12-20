Mary MacCarthy retires as manager of Killybegs Credit Union

Mary MacCarthy, who retired as manager of Killybegs Credit Union in November, after serving in the position for 16 years, was the recipient of a presentation at the annual Christmas Party of the Ballyshannon and Killybegs (BK) Credit Union , held in the Allingham Hotel, Bundoran on Saturday night last.

The presentation was made by Board Chairman, Thomas McGuinness, and Anne Marie Burke (Secretary).

BK Credit Union now employs 17 staff and has seen an increased growth in membership to over 13,000 members.

With over €50m in assets it is now one of the strongest Credit Unions in the North West, with five branches - Ardara, Ballyshannon, Glenties, Killybegs and Pettigo.

Membership is open to those who work or live within the Common Bond area from Kinlough, Co Leitrim up to Ballintra, excluding Donegal Town and from Inver Bridge to the Gweebarra Bridge.

Ballyshannon celebrated 50 years in 2012 and Killybegs Branch has just reached its 50th year in November 2017, started in the Boatyard by BIM Area Officer, Michael Mitchell.

John Duffy, manager , said: "We are continuing to improve services to our members. We introduced extended opening hours, provided a full suite of online services and launched a new website and mobile app which are some of the developments we introduced in 2017.

"We also offer the most competitive interest rates on the market. We aim to provide affordable financial assistance to our members, 'Helping you, helping your community'.

"We look forward to our AGM which has been scheduled to happen at the end of January, 2018 and welcome all our members to come and be part of our plans for 2018," said Mr. Duffy.

You can contact BK Credit Union on 074 9554455, or websitewww.bkcreditunion.ie of follow us on Social Media Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @bkcreditunion