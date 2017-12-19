DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, December 19th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Mary McCaul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny
- Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs
- George Bonner of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe
- Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Manorcunningham
- Brenda Boyle née Gallagher of Arlands, Burtonport and formerly from Glenties
Mary McCaul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny
The death has taken place in her 100th year of May Mc Caul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.
Reposing at her daughter's residence from
Removal to St Eunan's Cathedral on Wednesday, December 20th at 9.15am for requiem mass at
Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs
The sudden death has taken place of Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.
Removal from Dublin on Monday, December 18th, going to his residence at Meentullynagarn.
Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.
George Bonner of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe
The death has taken place of George Bonner, of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe.
His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 19th from
Removal on Wednesday morning, December 20th at
David Madden, Ardvalley, Ardara
The sudden death has occurred of David Madden, Ardvalley, Ardara.
Beloved husband of Moya O’Donnell, adored father of Catriona, Conor, Clodagh
Reposing at his late residence.
Removal from there Tuesday, December 19th evening to arrive at The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for
Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, December 20th at
Family time from
Family flowers only
Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Manorcunningham
The death has occurred in St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin of Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly 208 Corkey, Manorcunningham.
Remains
Funeral mass on Wednesday, December 20th at
Internment to the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.
Enquiries to Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Directors.
Brenda Boyle née Gallagher of Arlands, Burtonport and formerly from Glenties
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brenda Boyle née Gallagher, Arlands, Burtonport, and formerly from Glenties.
Her remains will repose at her late residence from
Family time only from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimers Association care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral director.
