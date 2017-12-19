Investigation of Donegal house fire after death of elderly woman

The 94-year-old woman who perished in a house fire in Buncrana yesterday has been named locally as Sadie Gill.

A fire broke out just after 4pm yesterday at her home in Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Speaking on Highland Radio, Father Frances Bradley, descibed Ms. Gill as a light to behold.

"I was only one of many people who knew this lady very well. She was a delight. She might have been diminutive in stature but she has left a long shadow behind her. I really do feel heartbroken, not only by her death but by the manner of her death," he said.

He said that Ms. Gill had been a great gift to her family and all those who knew her. Ms. Gill attended Mass every Sunday and was exceptionally aware of everything that was going on in the community and was very observant.

"She was a great member of the community," he said.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are this morning carrying out a forensic investigation at the scene of the house fire in Buncrana.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later today.