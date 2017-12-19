Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, December 19th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary McCaul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny



The death has taken place in her 100th year of May Mc Caul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.



Reposing at her daughter's residence from 3pm December 18th until 10pm .



Removal to St Eunan's Cathedral on Wednesday, December 20th at 9.15am for requiem mass at 10am and interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.

Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs



The sudden death has taken place of Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.



Removal from Dublin on Monday, December 18th, going to his residence at Meentullynagarn.



Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.

George Bonner of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe



The death has taken place of George Bonner, of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe.



His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 19th from 7pm with rosary at 9pm .



Removal on Wednesday morning, December 20th at 10:30am going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for funeral mass at 11am , with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.



David Madden, Ardvalley, Ardara



The sudden death has occurred of David Madden, Ardvalley, Ardara.



Beloved husband of Moya O’Donnell, adored father of Catriona, Conor, Clodagh and Roísin.



Reposing at his late residence.



Removal from there Tuesday, December 19th evening to arrive at The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for 7pm .



Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, December 20th at 10am followed by burial in Balla, County Mayo.



Family time from 11pm to 10am .



Family flowers only please . Donations if desired to Pieta House care of James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Manorcunningham



The death has occurred in St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin of Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly 208 Corkey, Manorcunningham.



Remains reposing at his sister, Bernadette Lafferty’s home in Ballynerrin, Ballindrait from 8pm Monday, December 18th.



Funeral mass on Wednesday, December 20th at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill.



Internment to the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.



Enquiries to Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Directors.

Brenda Boyle née Gallagher of Arlands, Burtonport and formerly from Glenties



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brenda Boyle née Gallagher, Arlands, Burtonport, and formerly from Glenties.



Her remains will repose at her late residence from 4pm on Monday, December 18th. Funeral mass on Wednesday, December 20th at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.



Family time only from 11pm to 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimers Association care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral director.

