Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, December 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary O'Brien (née McCormick), Glassaghmore, Cloghan



- Mary Rose O'Malley, née Murphy, Rahan, Crievesmith, Letterkenny



- Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans



- Michael Bogan, 27, Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Laught , Castlefin



- Columba McPaul, Cois Lochla, Dungloe and Maghery



- Charlie Monagle, 5 Brookefield Terrace, Malin Town



-Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs



Mary O'Brien (née McCormick), Glassaghmore, Cloghan

The death has taken place in Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Mary O'Brien, formerly Maire McCormick, from Glassaghmore, Cloghan. Predeceased by husband Mick O'Brien. Deeply regretted by Breda and James Ferry, their family, relatives and friends.

Her remains will repose at the residence of Breda and James Ferry, Lisnennan, Letterkenny, from 4 o'clock today, Sunday. Requiem Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Monday, in The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery, Glenfin.

Mary Rose O'Malley, née Murphy, Rahan, Crievesmith, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, of Mary Rose O'Malley, née Murphy, Rahan, Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Wife of Pat O'Malley of Aughrismore, Cleggan, Co. Galway.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 10am tomorrow, Monday, December 18th. Funeral Mass at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny at 2pm on Tuesday, December 19th, with interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence in Dunmore from 1pm today, Sunday 17th December.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Bogan, 27, Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Laught , Castlefin



The sudden death has occurred of Michael Bogan, 27, Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Laught , Castlefin.

Michael’s remains will repose at Lynch’s Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg, today, Sunday 17th December from 2pm to 6pm .

Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday 18th December at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.



Columba McPaul, Cois Lochla, Dungloe and Maghery



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Columba McPaul, Cois Lochla, Dungloe and Maghery.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn's funeral home. Viewing tomorrow, Sunday December 17th, from 2pm till 6pm . Removal afterwards to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am .

Charlie Monagle, Malin Town



The death has taken place at his residence of Charlie Monagle, 5 Brookefield Terrace, Malin Town.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please from 11pm till 11am .

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Oncology Day Centre, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs



The sudden death has occurred in Dublin of Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.

Removal from Dublin on Monday, December 18th, going to his residence at Meentullynagarn, time yet to be arranged.

Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.

