Appeal after tractor stolen in Donegal
The Massey Ferguson 35x tractor was stolen from the Mountcharles area.
A reward is being offered for information regarding the theft of a tractor in Donegal.
Owner of the tractor James Murray has offered a reward for information. He said the tractor was not running so it would have had to have been removed with a trailer.
The tractor has a rare type of cab which makes it different from other 35x models.
