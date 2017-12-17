Appeal after tractor stolen in Donegal

A reward is being offered for information regarding the theft of a tractor in Donegal.

The Massey Ferguson 35x tractor was stolen from the Mountcharles area.

Owner of the tractor James Murray has offered a reward for information. He said the tractor was not running so it would have had to have been removed with a trailer.

The tractor has a rare type of cab which makes it different from other 35x models.

Mr Murray is asking anyone who has information on the theft of the tractor to contact Donegal town Garda station on 074 974 0190.

