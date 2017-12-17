Sunday's weather for Donegal

A cloudy and damp to start today according to Met Éireann with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. A clearance to brighter drier conditions will move into the north-west late this morning, extending to all areas through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, later veering northwesterly with the clearance.

Cold tonight with clear spells. Fog will occur in many parts as winds fall light. Lows of 0 to 4 degrees leading to frost in many inland areas.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy and quite misty day. Fog will be slow to clear and there will be outbreaks or rain and drizzle. Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.