Declan Bonner gets his Donegal reign as manager off to winning start against Roscommon

A solid display from a new-look Donegal was enough to get the win against Roscommon in Kilglass today in their first outing under new manager, Declan Bonner.

Roscommon 1-14

Donegal 2-16

Roscommon fielded a strong side with a number of players back in the fold. In all they had 10 players who played championship during the year when they lifted the Connacht title.

For Declan Bonner, it was a new-look team with a good number of players making their debut. Among them were Nathan Mullins, who partnered Hugh McFadden in the middle of the field.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher had an impressive outing in the half-back line while Odhrán Mac Niallais made his comeback, nothing a number of points.

There was also a return to the fold of Darach Jigger O'Connor, who impressed in a full-forward line that included Cian Mulligan and Jamie Brennan.

Donegal trailed by 0-6 to 0-3 in the first half but by half-time they were 1-8 to 0-9 ahead, thanks to a goal from Cian Mulligan.

They were never headed in the second half as Brennan set up Jigger O'Connor for a second goal. Roscommon's goal came in the last quarter when a Donegal player deflected a high centre past Peter Boyle.

The starting Donegal team was: Mark Anthony McGinley; Paul Brennan, Eamonn Doherty, Stephen McMenamin; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Tony McClenaghan, Caolan Ward; Nathan Mullins, Hugh McFadden; Kevin McBrearty, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Michael Carroll; Cian Mulligan, Darach Jigger O'Connor, Jamie Brennan. Subs. used, Peter Boyle, Stephen McBrearty, Gary Merritt, Alan Lyons, Enda McCormick, Peadar Mogan, Niall O'Donnell, Marty O'Reilly.