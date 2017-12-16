A Donegal Deputy has received confirmation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland that phase phase 1 of the Mountcharles to Inver upgrade of the N56 will begin in 2018.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle welcomed confirmation from the TII that phase 1 of the N56 upgrade from Mountcharles to Inver will begin next year.

Deputy Pringle praised the efforts of local campaigners over the years to highlight the problems at Drumbeigh: "The local community in the area deserves a lot of credit in getting this project prioritisation. Campaigners such as Mark Dorrian have kept the pressure on over the last ten years and have made our efforts as politicians easier in making the case to government.

"I have kept in contact with local residents over the years to update them on progress and while this project has been earmarked for funding since it was included in the Capital Plan two years ago until you get final confirmation and see works on the ground, as a politician you really don't believe you have delivered. I'm confident that we will secure the necessary funding to continue with phase 2 and I will be lobbying for the works to continue to Killybegs so we can realise the full potential of Killybegs and especially the new pier," he said.

Deputy Pringle concluded: "When the community stood up and held a slow drive protest to highlight the problem years ago, I said that while temporary works would help with the problem, the ultimate solution was the new road, and I'm glad this is now being delivered."