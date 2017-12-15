Bundoran man stole from churches in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Clare

A Bundoran man described by Judge Kevin Kilrane as going on one big "rip" of larcenys and thefts from churches in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Clare was jailed at today’s sitting of Ballyshannon District Court.

Nathan Coughlan, of 15 Armada Cottages, Bundoran, who is currently serving a jail sentence, was before the court on charges of theft, larceny and criminal damage.

There were a number of other outstanding charges against Coughlan that were also dealt with by the judge.

The charges related to theft from poor boxes and criminal damage to churches in Castlefin, Letterbarrow, Newtowncunningham and Bundoran as well as well as Tubbercurry, Collooney and Ballisodare in Sligo, Kinlough, in Leitrim and Quinn and Sixmilebridge in Clare.

The charges, 33 in all, related to dates in 2016 right up to November 4th of this year.

The defendant was represented in court by solicitor Gerry McGovern who said that Coughlan had changed and wanted to have all charges against him dealt with so that he can get on with his life.

Facing time in prison

Mr McGovern also told the court that his client accepted that he he was facing a lot of time in prison but he wanted to end it once and for all.

Passing sentence Judge Kilrane said that it appeared to him that Coughlan went on one last "rip" knowing that he was facing a lengthy sentence.

Judge Kilrane then went through the charges and imposed sentences of one, two and 17 one month prison terms all to be served consecutively. He also imposed a ten year driving ban for having no insurance.

And additional 26 months sentences were imposed by Judge Kilrane for a large number of outstanding charges.

These sentences were to run concurrently for a total sentence of 19 months.

These included a sentence of 11 months for theft of €500 and additional sentences of 16 months for larceny charges of from the churches in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Clare.

These sentences were all to run concurrently.