Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patsy Grant, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany



- Niall McHugh, Clarkson, Glasgow and formerly of Dooey, Lettermacaward



- Margaret Maguire, The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny



- Patrick McFadden formerly of Dooey , Downings



The death has occurred of Patsy Grant, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, December 16th at 10:30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem mass at 11am. Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia Ireland c/o any family member or McFeely’s Funeral Director Clonmany.

Family time from 11pm to 10am .

Ann McHugh, Main Street, Ardara and formerly of Scadaman, Ardara



The sudden death has occurred of Ann McHugh, Main Street, Ardara and formerly of Scadaman, Ardara.

Reposing at her late residence at Main Street, Ardara.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, December 15th at 10.40am going to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardrara for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please . Donations if desired to Ardara Resource Centre care of Derek McCabe Funeral Director Ardara.

Niall McHugh, Clarkson, Glasgow and formerly of Dooey, Lettermacaward



The death has taken place in Glasgow of Niall Mc Hugh late of Clarkson, Glasgow, and formerly of Dooey , Lettermacward.

His remains will arrive at Larne Harbour on Thursday afternoon December 14th at 12.30, arriving at the Muff Border at approx 3pm and travelling on to his home at Drung, Quigley’s Point.

Funeral from there on Saturday December 16th at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am .

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.



Margaret Maguire, The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Margaret Maguire, the Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.



Margaret’s remains will be reposing at her late residence from 10am Friday, December 15th to 10pm . Funeral from there on Saturday morning, December 16th at 10.30am to go to The Church of Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the family plot at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Drumkeen.



Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Patients Comfort Fund, Donegal Hospice c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.



Eircode of wake house. F92 XN9C



Patrick McFadden formerly of Dooey , Downings



The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhall Nursing Home, Milford of Patrick McFadden formerly of Dooey , Downings.



Remains will leave the nursing home tomorrow, Friday, December 15th at 2pm going to his late residence.



Funeral from there on Saturday, December 16th going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am . Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



