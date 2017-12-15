GAA
Meet members of the Donegal football team and get your hands on the new jersey
Michael Murphy and Paddy McGrath wearing the new Donegal jersey.
The new official Donegal jersey was launched earlier this week by Donegal captain Michael Murphy.
Be the first to get your hands on the new jersey this evening at Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, Letterkenny with a special meet and greet with members of the senior Donegal football team from 5 to
Santa Claus will also join players for a special visit and families can get their picture taken or get their new Donegal jerseys signed.
For more information visit
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on