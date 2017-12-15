WEATHER WATCH
The weather in Donegal - Friday, December 15th
There will be showers through most of the day but they will become more isolated as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in
Tonight will be cold with clear spells and will turn frosty with lowest temperatures between minus 1 and plus 2 degrees in light winds. Showers will increase again before morning.
Tomorrow will bring a mix of bright spells and cloud with some showers, most frequent through the morning. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in a light to
