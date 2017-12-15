DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday, December 15th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- P.J. O'Donnell Knockastollar, Bunbeg
- Mary McCole, née Doherty Mill Road, Dungloe
- Patsy Grant, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany
- Margaret Brand, 25 Beechwood Grove, Convoy
- Niall McHugh, Clarkson, Glasgow and formerly of Dooey, Lettermacaward
- Mary Hegarty, 49 Conlin Road, Killybegs
- Margaret Maguire, The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny
P.J. O'Donnell Knockastollar, Bunbeg
The death has taken place
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top at
Rosary both nights at
Funeral Mass on Friday, December 15th at
House private from
Family flowers only
Mary McCole, née Doherty Mill Road, Dungloe
The death has
Remains
Funeral Mass on Friday at
Family time only from
Rosary both nights at
Patsy Grant, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany
The death has occurred
Remains
Funeral from there on Saturday morning, December 16th at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia Ireland c/o any family member or McFeely’s Funeral Director Clonmany.
Family time from
Margaret Brand, 25 Beechwood Grove, Convoy
The death has taken at
Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home on Thursday, December 14th from
Funeral from there on Friday, December 15th at 12.30pm for
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Finn View Ward St Joseph’s Hospital c/o Gibson’s Funeral Director, Convoy.
Ann McHugh, Main Street, Ardara and formerly of Scadaman, Ardara
The sudden death has occurred of Ann McHugh, Main Street, Ardara and formerly of Scadaman, Ardara.
Reposing at her late residence at Main Street, Ardara.
Funeral from there on Friday morning, December 15th at 10.40am going to The Church of The Holy Family,
Interment afterward in adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only
Niall McHugh, Clarkson, Glasgow and formerly of Dooey, Lettermacaward
The death has taken place in Glasgow of Niall Mc Hugh late of Clarkson, Glasgow, and formerly of
His remains will arrive at Larne Harbour on Thursday afternoon December 14th at 12.30, arriving at the Muff Border at approx
Funeral from there on
Family time please from
All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.
Mary Hegarty, 49 Conlin Road, Killybegs
The death has occurred of Mary Hegarty, 49 Conlin Road, Killybegs.
Remains
Burial
Margaret Maguire, The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Margaret Maguire, the Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.
Margaret’s remains will be reposing at her late residence from
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Patients Comfort Fund, Donegal Hospice c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.
Eircode of wake house. F92 XN9C
Patrick McFadden formerly of
The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhall Nursing Home, Milford of Patrick McFadden formerly of
Remains will leave the nursing home tomorrow, Friday, December 15th at
Funeral from there on Saturday, December 16th going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on