News
Man seriously injured in overnight road collision in Donegal
A man has been seriously injured in an overnight road traffic collision in Donegal.
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the single vehicle collision that occurred in Burnfoot in the early hours of the
The collision occurred at approximately 3.10am on the main Buncrana to Letterkenny Road at Tieveban, five miles from Buncrana.
The 4x4 collided with a stone wall. The 22-year-old driver and sole occupant
The road remains closed for a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.
Articulated vehicles are being diverted via Carndonagh.
Witnesses or anyone who was on that stretch of road between 2.50am and 3.20am this morning
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on