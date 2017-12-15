News

Man seriously injured in overnight road collision in Donegal

A man has been seriously injured in an overnight road traffic collision in Donegal.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the single vehicle collision that occurred in Burnfoot in the early hours of the

The collision occurred at approximately 3.10am on the main  Buncrana to Letterkenny Road at Tieveban, five miles from Buncrana.

The 4x4 collided with a stone wall. The 22-year-old driver and sole occupant was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road remains closed for a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

Articulated vehicles are being diverted via Carndonagh.

Witnesses or anyone who was on that stretch of road between 2.50am and 3.20am this morning are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.