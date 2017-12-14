Lightning causes power loss to 1,400 customers in Donegal

Lightning caused the loss of power to around 1,400 customers in south Donegal this morning.

ESB Networks has confirmed that lightning in south Donegal and north Leitrim this morning at around 6:30 am caused some damage to the electricity network.

Customers in pockets around Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Laghy lost supply.

Crews were immediately mobilised and have restored electricity supply to the vast majority of the customers, ESB Networks said.

Around 50 remaining customers will have supply restored by crews over the course of the afternoon.