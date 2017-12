Three status weather warnings are in place for Donegal today for strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice.

Met Éireann has issued a warning for west to northwest winds veering north to northwest with mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h. The winds will possibly higher for a short time today along coastal areas.

The warning is in place until 4am on Friday for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

A heavy rain warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo has been in place since 1pm yesterday and lasts until 1pm today.