Donegal man over the moon with business generated by Star Wars

Excitement is at cosmic levels among Star Wars fans from around the county as they prepare to attend the release of the latest epic film tomorrow night.

Star Wars ‘The Last Jedi’ will be released at Century Cinemas at 12.05 on Thursday.

The excitement was tangible among those at Farren’s Bar in Malin this week.

Staff and friends will board a bus to Derry on Wednesday night to see the new Star Wars: Episode VIII.

A whole screen has been booked out for the 56 Inish Eoghain fans who were very excited to see how their area was going to be portrayed in the film which is now showing across the globe.

Hugh Farren said: “We have been waiting a year and a half and we are super excited. We think that twelve scenes were shot here. We are excited to see what was shot here over the three days.

“You have to look at the fact that they chose Malin out of everywhere else in the world to film in.”

The world premiere of the film took place in Los Angeles recently and has enjoyed some rave reviews.

Mr. Farren said that whilst the Wild Atlantic Way has proved to be very positive for the region ‘Star Wars is the gift that keeps on giving.’

“Nobody could buy the publicity it has generated for this area. Star Wars is the gift that just keeps on giving ,” he said.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, has spoken of how much he enjoys and likes the county and has vowed to return, in his own time, to enjoy all that the county has to offer. The star visited Farren’s Bar during the time they filmed in Malin.

He said Donegal was "gorgeous" and locals had made him feel "like part of the family. I've had a great time, I'd love to come back, but on my own time so that I am not working," he said.

Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill were among the stars who took part in the filming in town.

Mark Hamill ignited huge reaction on social media when he tweeted about his arrival in Malin.

The Hollywood star stopped by Farren's pub and was happy to meet local people, shake hands, have a chat and sign autographs.

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, and director Rian Johnson also called in to McGrory's Pub in Culdaff during their time in Donegal and enjoyed great hospitality in the well known pub.

It is hoped that the film will prompt people from across the globe to come and visit the picturesque area.