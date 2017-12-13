Entertainment
Extra show for students who are fundraising for Michael McGrath
The Balor Theatre which will host some of the many events during the festival.
Due to huge demand, an extra date has been added this Saturday for the Finn Valley College Christmas Concert at the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey.
Thanks to the kindhearted students, all proceeds from the 2.30 pm matinee will go towards the Michael McGrath fund.
The popular teacher has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer and is pinning his hopes to a specific type of chemotherapy being pioneered in Austria. Michael has
Due to the huge success of last year’s shows, Thursday and
Booking is strongly advised, so log on to the Balor website or contact the Box Office on 07491 31840.
