Extra show for students who are fundraising for Michael McGrath

Due to huge demand, an extra date has been added this Saturday for the Finn Valley College Christmas Concert at the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey.

Thanks to the kindhearted students, all proceeds from the 2.30 pm matinee will go towards the Michael McGrath fund.

The popular teacher has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer and is pinning his hopes to a specific type of chemotherapy being pioneered in Austria. Michael has travelled to Austria to receive the treatment after a public fundraising campaign for the Letterkenny man.

Due to the huge success of last year’s shows, Thursday and Friday nights are already booked out. As a result, the students decided to add an extra date and to give Michael’s campaign a much-needed boost.

Booking is strongly advised, so log on to the Balor website or contact the Box Office on 07491 31840.