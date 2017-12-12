DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, December 12th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny
- Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar
- Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy
- Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal
- Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg
Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny
The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny.
Deeply regretted by her family, brothers
Angela's remains are being waked at Hillcrest House today Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th December from
Service of Thanksgiving in Hillcrest House at
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcrest House, Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar
The death has occurred in his 100th year of Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar, Co. Donegal.
Reposing at his home in Ballysheedy on Tuesday
Removal on
Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy.
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Tuesday 12th December at
Funeral mass on Wednesday 13th December at
House Private at the request of the deceased.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.
Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran
The death has occurred of Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully at Bailey’s Nursing Home, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Remains
Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg
The death has occurred at her home of Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg. Her remains are reposing at her late residence, with rosary nightly at
Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
