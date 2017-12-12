Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, December 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny

- Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar

- Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy

- Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

- Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg

Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted by her family, brothers and sisters in England, relatives and friends in Letterkenny and Dungloe.

Angela's remains are being waked at Hillcrest House today Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th December from 1pm to 8pm each day.

Service of Thanksgiving in Hillcrest House at 1pm on Thursday. All welcome, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcrest House, Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar

The death has occurred in his 100th year of Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar, Co. Donegal.

Reposing at his home in Ballysheedy on Tuesday Tuesday December 12th from 4pm until 8pm .

Removal on Wednesday December 12th to St Patrick’s Church, Donoghmore, to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Donoghmore Cemetery.

Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Tuesday 12th December at 3pm to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy at 4pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Wednesday 13th December at 1pm with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully at Bailey’s Nursing Home, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Remains reposing at her brother Norman’s residence today Tuesday until 6.30pm, with remains going to the Church of Our Lady Star of The Sea for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial proceeding to St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Further enquiries to Conlon & Breslin.

Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg

The death has occurred at her home of Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg. Her remains are reposing at her late residence, with rosary nightly at 9pm .

Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Wednesday December 13th at 11am , with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. House private from after the Rosary until 10am .

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Cancer Flights c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.