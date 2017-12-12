Owner of Donegal pub offers reward after break-in

The owner of a Donegal pub which was burgled in the early hours of the morning has offered a reward for information about the culprits.

A large sum of cash and bottles of spirits were taken in the break-in at The Coach House in Donegal town.

CCTV footage has been published on social media by the bar's owner in an effort to find those responsible.

Gary Pearson said someone knows the two individuals who broke into the bar.

“We have a reward out there for anyone who comes up with information on them”, he said.

“One of them had a very distinctive top. Someone must know them.”

Mr Pearson, who has owned the bar for three years, discovered the break-in this morning when he came to work.

The thieves entered the bar through the rear entrance.