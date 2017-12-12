Man faces trial on five sex offences

A book of evidence has been served on a 27-year-old man who faces trial on five sex-linked offences.

On the 29th of December, 2015, the accused is charged with sexually exploiting a child, contrary to section 3 of the child trafficking and pornography Act, 1998 on three occasions, the location of which cannot be named for legal reasons.

He is charged with the same offence on the following day, at a different location. On December 30th, 2015, the accused is charged with being knowingly in possession of child pornography.

The book of evidence was served on the accused at a court sitting in Donegal. A garda told Judge Paul Kelly that he served the book of evidence earlier today on the defendant. Inspector Shaun Grant told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the accused being sent forward to the current sitting of the Circuit Court at Letterkenny.

Defence solicitor, Donnacha Cleary, was given permission by the judge to engage a second legal counsel because of the nature of the charges.

The defendant, whose address and the location of the alleged offences are currently barred from publication under court order, was remanded to the current sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court.