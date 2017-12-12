The weather today in Donegal

Frost and ice will gradually start to clear as cloud and rain spread from the west later in the morning and afternoon, accompanied by a moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southerly wind. Some sleet and hill snow is possible for a time. The rain will start to clear eastwards in the evening; with clearer conditions and just well scattered showers following. The winds will veer west to northwesterly as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees in eastern parts, to around 7 or 8 degrees in the west.