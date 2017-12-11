PSNI make appeal for information about Donegal woman who died in Fermanagh

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch are appealing for information about Donegal woman Lu Na McKinney who died at Devenish Island in Fermanagh on Thursday, April 13th this year.

Mrs McKinney (35), from Convoy, was on a family holiday when she died. The death of the mother-of-two, who was originally from China, was initially thought to have been a boating tragedy until the PSNI reviewed the evidence.

A 41-year-old man was last week charged with her murder.

Detective Inspector David McGrory said: “Police are issuing a photograph of Mrs McKinney today in the hope that people will come forward with any information they have about her.

“I would like to hear from anyone who knew her or anyone who had contact with Mrs McKinney, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, in the months preceding her death.

“Colleagues in An Garda Siochana are working jointly with PSNI to investigate Lu Na’s death and anyone with information can contact either the PSNI on 101 ext 43373, confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 or AGS at Letterkenny on 00353 749167100 or the AGS Confidential line on 1800 666 111.”