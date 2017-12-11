What do you think of Donegal's new GAA gear - and our new full forward?

Donegal's new jersey has been launched in Donegal Town at a media event. Clearly from our photo they are having a bit of fun with Ardara star Paddy McGrath wearing the number 14 shirt - and Michael Murphy does seem to be wondering if he is seeing things! Matt Britton sent us this photo of Michael Murphy and Paddy McGrath wearing the new kit, we reckon Paddy was looking for a number 4 - more like his number than 14.... for more see also: http://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/sport/286592/new-donegal-gaa-jersey-launched-with-abbey-hotel-as-new-tier-two-sponsor.html.

Michael sees the funny side of Paddy's new number . . .

The look says it all, can't see you at number 14 Paddy!