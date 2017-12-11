NEWS
Gardaí investigating latest break-in at Donegal service station
Gardaí in Donegal are investigating another burglary incident at a Donegal service station.
An attempted break-in was made at McFadden’s service station and Gala shop in Glenswilly overnight.
It is understood the thieves were disturbed at the scene
The incident is the latest in a series of
Earlier this month there was a break-in at a service station and shop in Ramelton.
Gardaí are investigating whether the latest incident can be linked to the others.
