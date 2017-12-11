Gardaí investigating latest break-in at Donegal service station

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating another burglary incident at a Donegal service station.

An attempted break-in was made at McFadden’s service station and Gala shop in Glenswilly overnight.

It is understood the thieves were disturbed at the scene and fled .

The incident is the latest in a series of break ins at commercial premises around the county in recent months, a number of which have had similar characteristics.

Earlier this month there was a break-in at a service station and shop in Ramelton.

Gardaí are investigating whether the latest incident can be linked to the others.