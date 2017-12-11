Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, December 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal

- Margaret Friel, The Lagg, Milford and Kerrykeel

- Lily Noone, Millbrook Terrace, Malin Town

- David 'Dave' Brennan, Ballydevitt, Donegal town

- Maurice O'Donnell (Murray), Mulladuff, Kincasslagh

- Patrick (Paddy) Gillespie, Carrowmanagh, Oughterard, Galway and formerly Glencolmcille

- Gretta Freeburn (Nee Maguire) Rockfield Park, Belleek Co. Fermanagh

- Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal. Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Monday, 11th December, for 12 noon Mass to St. Columba’s Church, Termon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.





Margaret Friel, The Lagg, Milford and Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Margaret Friel, The Lagg, Milford and formerly Drumatrummon, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing at the residence of her son Thomas Friel, The Lagg, Milford.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Peters Church, Milford

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Lily Noone, Millbrook Terrace, Malin Town

The death has occurred of Lily Noone, Millbrook Terrace, Malin Town.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg.

Followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, undertaker, Culdaff.

David 'Dave' Brennan, Ballydevitt, Donegal town

The death has taken place of David "Dave" Brennan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town, originally from Claremorris, peacefully at his home.

Remains reposing in the Chapel of rest in Donegal Community Hospital from 1pm on Monday until 6:30pm.

Remains leaving Donegal Community Hospital at 6:30 pm on Monday to arrive in St Mary's Church Killymard for 7pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary's Church Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maurice O'Donnell (Murray), Mulladuff, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Maurice O’Donnell (Murray), Mulladuff, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home Monday, December 11th, at 4 o’clock, with removal at 5.30pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 6 o'clock, where he will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, December 12th at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcritch Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Gillespie, Carrowmanagh, Oughterard, Galway and formerly Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gillespie, Carrowmanagh, Oughterard, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille.

Reposing at Walsh's funeral home Oughterard on Monday, December the 11th from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 12th in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Oughterard. Burial afterwards in Kilcummin Cemetery Oughterard.

Gretta Freeburn (Nee Maguire) Rockfield Park, Belleek Co. Fermanagh

death has occurred of Gretta Freeburn (Nee Maguire) Rockfield Park, Belleek Co. Fermanagh.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary Tuesday morning from 9.00.am until 10.15.am with removal to Saint Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for 11.00.am mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully at Bailey’s Nursing Home, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Remains reposing at her brother Norman’s residence today from 11am and Tuesday until 6.30pm, with remains going to the Church of Our Lady Star of The Sea for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial proceeding to St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Further enquiries to Conlon & Breslin.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.