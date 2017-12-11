Weather Update
Gardaí urge drivers to drive with extreme caution
With snow on the ground over many parts of the county, gardaí have warned motorists this morning to take great care on all roads across the county.
Temperatures plummeted to -7 degrees last night, with 'back' roads particularly slippery, so the general advice to all is not to make journeys unless really necessary.
There are reports of black ice on many roads.
Some schools are closed due to the dangerous road conditions.
