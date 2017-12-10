Death of Kilcar GAA Club President Leo McGinley in his 101st year

The sad news of the passing of Leo McGinley was learned of today. The Kilcar GAA Club President passed away at his home in Limerick after a short illness.

The former member of the famous McGinley football family from Umiskin in Kilcar, celebrated his 100th birthday in August.

While domiciled in Limerick for most of his life, Leo was a regular visitor to his home county, and he always kept in touch with Kilcar and Donegal football.

Until his death, he was the sole survivor of the first Donegal minor team from 1934. His brother, James Patrick McGinley, was one of the stars of Donegal football in the 1930s.

Leo was a very good Gaelic footballer and also a talented soccer player. However, he emigrated to England at an early age and his football days after that were limited.

He returned to Ireland to live and work in Limerick before retiring in 1980.

His football legacy lives on both in Kilcar and in Limerick and even in Dublin. In Kilcar his grand nephews, Eamonn and Ciaran McGinley (sons of Leo's nephew Sean) are regulars with Kilcar, while in Limerick, a grandchild, Emma Maguire, was captain of the Limerick Ladies in 2012 and 2013.

His son, Eamon, caught the rugby bug and after moving to Dublin, played outhalf for Bective Rangers for many years. Eamon's son, Eoghan (Leo's grandson) was a member of the Dublin U-21 panel a couple of years ago and plays his football with Skerries Harps.