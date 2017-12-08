Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 8th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Eileen Bradley, Augheygault, Drumkeen

-Denis Doherty, Drung, Quigley's Point

-Teresa McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton

- Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal

- Brid Devine, 47 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Sean McGlynn, Letterhillue , Cloghan

- Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles

- Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon

Eileen Bradley, Augheygault, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Eileen Bradley, Augheygault, Drumkeen.

Reposing at her late residence from 6pm this Friday evening, 8th December. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen at 11.30am on Sunday, 10th December, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Archview Lodge Patient Comfort Fund.

Denis Doherty, Drung, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred of Denis Doherty, Drung, Quigley's Point.

Reposing at his son Seamus Doherty’s residence, Cabry, Quigley’s Point from 6pm this evening, Friday, 8th December.

Removal on Sunday, 10th December, at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am .

Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal

Removal tomorrow, Saturday, from The Eternal LIght Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 6pm to her late residence in Tamney. Removal on Monday, 11th December, for 12 noon Mass to St. Columba’s Church, Termon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Teresa McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Teresa McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton.

In London. Removal to St. Peter’s Church, Milford on Saturday arriving at 5pm for prayers. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Brid Devine, 47 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Brid Devine, 47 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm today, Friday. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 12 noon on Sunday. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Sean McGlynn, Letterhillue , Cloghan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean McGlynn, Letterhillue , Cloghan and formerly of Ballykerrigan, Cloghan.

His remains will repose at Marley's Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny today, Friday, from 3pm with removal at 4pm to his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home at 12:30pm on Sunday for requiem Mass at 1:30pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today, Thursday, from 2pm with removal at 3.30pm to his late residence.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital. Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon.

Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved father of Chris, Lyndon, Aaron, Sonya and Bonita. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and very many friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, care of G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey. Family time on the morning of

