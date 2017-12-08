DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 8th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Eileen Bradley, Augheygault, Drumkeen
-Denis Doherty, Drung, Quigley's Point
-Teresa McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton
- Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal
- Brid Devine, 47 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny
- Sean McGlynn,
- Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles
- Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon
Eileen Bradley, Augheygault, Drumkeen
The death has occurred of Eileen Bradley, Augheygault, Drumkeen.
Reposing at her late residence from
Denis Doherty, Drung, Quigley's Point
The death has occurred of Denis Doherty, Drung, Quigley's Point.
Reposing at his son Seamus Doherty’s residence, Cabry, Quigley’s Point from
Removal on Sunday, 10th December, at
Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal
The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal
Removal tomorrow, Saturday, from The Eternal LIght Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at
Teresa McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton
The death has occurred of Teresa McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton.
In London. Removal to St. Peter’s Church, Milford on Saturday arriving at
Brid Devine, 47 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Brid Devine, 47 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.
Reposing at her residence from
Sean McGlynn,
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean McGlynn,
His remains will repose at Marley's Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny today, Friday, from 3pm with removal at 4pm to his late residence.
Funeral leaving his home at
Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles
The death has occurred of Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles
Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today, Thursday, from
Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for
Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon.
Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved father of Chris, Lyndon, Aaron, Sonya and Bonita. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and very many friends.
Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, care of G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey. Family time on the morning of
