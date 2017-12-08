"No hard border" good news for Donegal as progress made on Brexit deal

As phase 1 of Brexit talks end, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the latest developments as “the end of the beginning” while British PM Theresa May has said “we guarantee there will be no hard border”.

Mr Varadkar said: "I am satisfied that sufficient progress has now been made on Irish issues, the parameters have now been set and they are good."

Mr Varadkar said the Common Travel Area will continue and British and Irish citizens can live and work freely in each other's countries.

The avoidance of a hard border as an "overarching requirement" of any future decisions will be guaranteed.

He said Ireland's focus would now move to Phase 2 of the negotiations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the deal agreed today is a significant improvement from Monday and the joint report is in the best interests of the whole of the UK.

She said that "we guarantee there will be no hard border in Ireland" and "we will uphold the Belfast Agreement".

Discussions will now move on to a second phase – on trade – after the European Commission said enough progress had been made.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, speaking in Brussels this morning, praised both sides for their efforts to make progress.

Donegal Sinn Féin Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn said there was a need for further clarification and detail: "We need to be very careful, we need further clarification, we need to box very cleverly and demand there will be no hindrance to the supply of goods in and out of Donegal."