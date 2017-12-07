DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 7th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles
- Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon
Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles
The death has occurred of Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles
Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today, Thursday, from
Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for
Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon.
Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved father of Chris, Lyndon, Aaron, Sonya and Bonita. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and very many friends.
His remains will repose at his home today, Thursday, from
Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, care of G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey. Family time on the morning of the funeral.
