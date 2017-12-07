Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 7th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Hughie Gillespie, Drumcoe, Mountcharles

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today, Thursday, from 2pm with removal at 3.30pm to his late residence.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital. Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon.

Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved father of Chris, Lyndon, Aaron, Sonya and Bonita. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and very many friends.

His remains will repose at his home today, Thursday, from 7pm until 10pm and on from 11am to 10pm .

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, care of G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

