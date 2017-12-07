Industrial action by Donegal ambulance staff set to go ahead at weekend

Industrial action by members of the National Ambulance Service in Letterkenny is set to go ahead this weekend.

Siptu members of the service are to commence a campaign of industrial action on Saturday at 1 am due to what the union says is a management failure to implement a Rights Commissioner recommendation.

Talks between Siptu and the Workplace Relations Commission on Wednesday have failed to top the action from continuing.

Siptu says the industrial action has been carefully selected to ensure patient safety is not compromised.

“This decision is a clear demonstration of the professionalism and commitment of our members to serving the public,” Martin O’Rourke of Siptu said.

“Our members are undertaking this industrial action very reluctantly. However, they believe they have been left with no other option due to the failure of management to implement a Rights Commissioner recommendation issued two years ago in relation to compensatory leave following emergency calls.

“The management position is neither acceptable or reasonable. In relation to this dispute, our members have followed best practice and agreed procedures. They won their case but management has simply refused to fully implement the resulting recommendation.”