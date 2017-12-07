Three-year waiting times for Donegal patients slammed

Patients at Letterkenny University Hospital are waiting three years for an appointment with neurology services, Donegal TD Donegal Charlie McConalogue has said.

The Fianna Fáil TD has described as “unacceptable” the fact that 500 people are currently on a waiting list for neurology services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

He said new correspondence from the hospital reveals that waiting times for a routine appointment is three years.

“The waiting times for neurology appointments at Letterkenny University Hospital are completely unacceptable,” he said.

“The fact that there are now 500 waiting for appointments shows the scale of the backlogs in the hospital. This is leaving patients with conditions such as MS, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions have to endure these excessively long wait times to see a neurologist,” explained Deputy McConalogue.

“It had been anticipated that a second neurologist, currently based in Sligo, would help to ease the burden significantly. It took some time for the post to be filled and now that it has, it has been revealed that that neurologist will only be providing 2 clinic days per month in Letterkenny University Hospital. While this may provide some relief, the fact that the consultant will only be available for 2 days a month leaves a lot to be desired and will do little to address the lengthy waiting lists.

“Our neurology services are severely under-resourced and overburdened. Much more needs to be done to address this.