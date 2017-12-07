Donegal fishermen fear hundreds of job losses if European stock cuts go ahead

The Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation (KFO) has called on the government to oppose proposed cuts by The European Commission for certain key stocks at the Council of Fisheries Ministers next week.

The KFO has said that if the cuts are adopted it could result in up to 300 fulltime and part-time jobs losses in the fisheries sector and ancillary services.

The potential direct losses are approximately €33 million including the 20 per cent reduction in Ireland’s mackerel quota already agreed at the Coastal States negotiations, the KFO said.

The KFO will be meeting agriculture minister Michael Creed and his advisers in Brussels on Sunday ahead of the Fisheries Council negotiations.

KFO CEO, Seán O’Donoghue said: “I am very concerned about the potential outcome of this year’s Fisheries Council particularly for certain demersal stocks such as cod, haddock, and whiting in the Celtic Sea and nephrops in ICES area VII and for pelagic stocks Celtic Sea herring.

“I recognise that when the state of the stock requires it there must be reductions in the fishing opportunities for particular stocks. However, it is my contention in relation to a number of the reductions proposed on our key are unjustifiable and arbitrary. Moreover, they are contrary to the Commission’s own stated position and entirely unacceptable.