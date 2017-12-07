NEWS
Donegal fishermen fear hundreds of job losses if European stock cuts go ahead
The Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation (KFO) has called on the government to oppose proposed cuts by The European Commission for certain key stocks at the Council of Fisheries Ministers next week.
The KFO has said that if the cuts are adopted it could result in up to 300 fulltime and part-time jobs losses in the fisheries sector and ancillary services.
The potential direct losses are approximately €33 million including the 20
The KFO will be meeting agriculture minister Michael Creed and his advisers in Brussels on Sunday ahead of the Fisheries Council negotiations.
KFO CEO, Seán O’Donoghue said: “I am very concerned about the potential outcome of this year’s Fisheries Council particularly for certain demersal stocks such as cod, haddock, and whiting in the Celtic Sea and
“I
“For example, the Commission’s proposal for whiting in the Celtic Sea is for a TAC for 2018 of 11,216 tonnes whereas the ICES scientific advice is for a TAC of
